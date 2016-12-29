Don’t forget winter parking rules in Cloquet

Police are also empowered to remove and impound any vehicle in violation of the law. Said vehicles will not be released until the fees for towing and storage of the vehicle are paid to the bailee holding the vehicle. Those fees will be in addition to any fine otherwise imposed for the violation of this section.

Cloquet Police Chief Steve Stracek noted that residents are not permitted to park on sidewalks during any time of the year, and said police officers also will ticket people who park on the sidewalk.