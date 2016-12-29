“We have applied 730-tons of salt, 310-tons of salt/sand mix and we haven’t finished calculating how much salt brine and Magnesium Chloride we have applied,” said Chris Cheney, MnDOT D1 operations superintendent. “We’ve had every truck out there since the storm began and even had a few breakdowns, but our mechanics were able to get the trucks fixed so they are out there now too.”

Cheney said the storm was a tough one and that the continuous wind has added to the compaction by creating “Blow ice.” Blow ice forms after snow blows over a roadway and sticks to the surface.

“Our plow operators were committed to keeping the highways as safe as possible during this storm, which hit hardest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day,” said Cheney. “Many of them missed their Christmas dinners or squeezed them in between shifts so they could try to have the roads in good shape for the public to get home safely.”

Cheney said that he expected road conditions will improve by Tuesday night, but advised motorists to check 511.mn.org for the latest-up-to-date travel conditions. As the Pine Journal went to press, scattered snow showers were predicted for Wednesday into Thursday and again on Friday into Saturday with a possible significant winter storm forecast for early next week.