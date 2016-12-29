Man dies three days after I-35 crash

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Dancing Sky "Dan" Lance was traveling north on the freeway between Scanlon and Esko just after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, when the 1989 Ford pickup truck he was driving lost control and entered the median. The truck rolled over and came to a rest upside-down on the cable barrier along the soundbound lanes.

Lance had been on life support at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died last Monday, Dec. 19.

“He was like a brother to me and my family,” said Brian Boder, a family friend and owner of Midwest Regional Construction, where Lance worked.

“I can’t even explain how much of a loss it is.”

Two passengers survived the crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m., when Lance’s pickup struck a snow drift on the highway, Boder said. Passenger Etienne Powers, 23, of Carlton was taken to St. Mary's with what the Patrol said were non-life-threatening injuries and was later released. A second passenger, Shane Ophus, 28, of Barnum was not injured, the Patrol reported. Ophus was wearing a seat belt, authorities said; the other two occupants of the vehicle were not.