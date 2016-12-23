Man dies from accident injuries

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Dancing Sky "Dan" Lance was traveling north on the freeway between Scanlon and Esko just after 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, when the 1989 Ford pickup truck he was driving lost control and entered the median. The truck rolled over and came to a rest upside-down on the cable barrier along the soundbound lanes.

There were two passengers in the truck. Etienne Powers, 23, of Carlton was taken to St. Mary's with what the Patrol said were non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released. A second passenger, Shane Ophus, 28, of Barnum was not injured, the Patrol reported. Ophus was wearing a seat belt, authorities said; the other two occupants of the vehicle were not.

Scanner reports shortly after the crash indicated that authorities directed traffic off of I-35.

Lance had been on life support at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died Monday.

“He was like a brother to me and my family,” said Brian Boder, a family friend and owner of Midwest Regional Construction, where Lance worked. “I can’t even explain how much of a loss it is.”

Two passengers survived the crash, which occurred just after 6 p.m., when Lance’s pickup struck a snow drift on the highway, Boder said.

Lance has family in Kettle River and was originally from Alaska. A GoFundMe account has been established in Lance’s name to help his family with expenses.

“He was a great guy — super caring,” Boder said.

Boder described Lance as a dedicated worker who would use large portions of his paycheck to help support older family members.

“He’d get his butt up every day in 5 degree weather with windchill of 10 below — it didn’t matter,” Boder said. “There was never a moment I couldn’t count on Dan to come stick it out in the cold.”