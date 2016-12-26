Treecycling locations announced

“Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota. Dispose of your trees properly by bringing them to a conveniently located Treecycling site,” said Karola Dalen, Carlton County resource and recycling coordinator, adding that collected trees can be reused as fuel or mulch.

Please remove all ornaments, lights, tree stands and tree bags before bringing trees to a Treecycling location.

Bring your tree to one of these locations during the specified times and dates:

SAPPI Fine Paper (gatehouse entrance), East End Avenue B, Cloquet, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15.

Moose Lake Compost Site (across from city garage) from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15.

WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site, 2626 Courtland St., Duluth, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 22 to Jan. 31.

WLSSD Materials Recovery Center, 4587 Ridgeview Road, Duluth, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 22 to Jan. 31.

Area residents with questions about the program may call Dalen at 218-384-9178 or email karola.dalen@co.carlton.mn.us.