Record number of Minnesotans are enrolling through MNsure

Additionally, since the start of open enrollment, 14,020 Minnesotans have eligibility determinations in MinnesotaCare and 43,327 in Medical Assistance.

The 2015-2016 open enrollment period set a record for the most Minnesotans enrolled in private health plans, but the 2016-2017 period has been even more brisk. By Dec. 28, 2015, the deadline for Jan. 1 enrollment last year, about 27,000 had enrolled, meaning enrollment numbers are twice what they were at the same time last year.

“MNsure is helping Minnesotans protect themselves at a record-setting pace,” said MNsure CEO Allison O’Toole. “Minnesotans are protecting themselves and their families, tapping into financial help, and avoiding the federal tax penalty.”

Of the 61 percent of private health plan enrollees who are eligible for tax credits, the average monthly tax credit is approximately $634.82, which is about three times higher than it was in 2016.

“Right now, we have more than 100,000 applications open and in progress at MNsure.org,” said O’Toole. “I encourage those who have started applications to come back, complete an application, and see what they are eligible for."

With increased traffic as the deadline for Jan. 1 coverage approached, the average call wait time from Sunday, Dec. 11, to Thursday, Dec. 15, was a little over 6 minutes. This average includes a 7-minute wait time on Wednesday and 20-minute wait time on the deadline day. Wait times today are approximately 4 seconds.

Minnesotans still have until Jan. 31, 2017, to secure health care coverage for 2017. Those who enroll by Jan. 15, 2017, will have coverage that starts Feb. 1, 2017, and those who enroll by Jan. 31, 2017, will have coverage that starts March 1, 2017. It is important to note that consumers must pay their first month's premium on time for their coverage to start on those dates.

The 2017 open enrollment period began Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 31, 2017. Minnesotans eligible for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare can enroll year-round. As of February 2016, 96 percent of Minnesotans have health coverage — the highest percentage in state history.