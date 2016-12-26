Cloquet VFW Auxiliary

I am hoping that everyone who came out for the Veterans Day meal enjoyed it and got their bellies full. My hat’s off to the American Legion members who coordinated this event in partnership with the VFW. As usual, the turkey dinner was most delicious. Leo Grochow, the master of the turkey, and Jeannie Toboleski, the creator of the wonderful stuffing, reported they are retiring from those duties.

We participated in Cloquet’s Santa’s Home for the Holidays celebration Dec. 3. The Auxiliary hosted crafting vendors, a country store and bake sale, and offered soup for lunch. Cristy House was busy with spritz cookies, Cheryl Witeli and Deb Weckert did a great job coordinating the vendors, Nancy Wentz oversaw the country store, and Lori Ziehl and I made the soups. A huge thanks also to Lorraine Henschel, Jan Tucker, Lil LaVoy and Carl.

The Children’s Christmas Party was held Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Cloquet Armory. As usual, Santa and Mrs. Claus were in attendance and had worn-out laps at the end of the day.

Moving forward, we have events we need to prepare for. I am requesting donations for our “Wagon of Cheer.” All donations can be dropped off at the Post. We will use a wagon this year instead of wheelbarrow. Tickets will go on sale in January with the drawing to be held on St. Patrick’s Day right after the corned beef dinner.

The Retired Men’s Group meetings are going along very nicely this year. We have averaged about 30 participants for each meal. Cristy House works very diligently on preparing a great meal. Again, thank you to all those Auxiliary members who have been helping Cristy with this event. Meetings are held at noon on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Post (no meeting Dec. 28).

The Auxiliary’s Christmas Tea has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 28. Please bring a bunch of wrapped inexpensive or “white elephant” gifts as prizes for the games. Bring any other gently used items for Alma’s country store. And, if you want to exchange a gift with someone, bring a $10 wrapped item for that. Lil LaVoy is coordinating the event and planning the lunch, which will include a nominal fee.

I hope the holidays are full of peace and joy. Please don’t forget our veterans, especially those who may be all alone.