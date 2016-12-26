Training provided for prospective adoptive parents

Since January 2016, North Homes has found forever families for over 45 Minnesota waiting children.

Have you ever thought about adopting a child but then chose not to pursue it because you believed you could not afford it? As of September 2016, there were 489 Minnesota children in immediate need of an adoptive family. Forty-two percent are between the ages of 12 and 18; 59 percent are children of color; and 60 percent are siblings who need to remain together. Nearly all have experienced some degree of neglect or abuse. North Homes Children and Family Services is able to provide adoption services, at virtually no cost, for our Minnesota’s waiting children.

North Homes is offering free pre-adopt training to learn about the adoption of children under state of Minnesota or tribal guardianship. Training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, at the Lonsdale Building in downtown Duluth, 302 W. Superior St., conference room 510 on the fifth floor. This 20-hour training for prospective adoptive parents includes a four-hour reading prerequisite and 16 hours of classroom training. Lunch is on your own, and child care is not provided.

For further information about adoption or to sign up for this free two-day training session about the Waiting Children Program, call Ashley at 218-760-1812.