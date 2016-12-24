Section 8 Housing voucher list to close Dec. 31

Outstanding applications must be completed and returned the CHRA Office or postmarked on or before Dec. 31 to be added to the waiting list. New applications will not be distributed while the waiting list is closed. Incomplete applications received by the CHRA after Jan. 1 will not be added to the waiting list.

All applicants currently on the waiting list will maintain their place and move up based on their date of application and other considerations. For more information, contact the CHRA Office at 950 14th Street, Cloquet, MN 55720, call 218-879-3353, or visit the website at www.cloquetcarltonhra.org.