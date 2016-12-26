Ash borer quarantine may expand to Carlton County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Friday that it has proposed to widen a quarantine already in place for southeastern St. Louis County to include the northeastern corner of Carlton County. The proposal would affect an area bordered by Minnesota Highway 33 on the west and Interstate 35 on the south.

If adopted, the new restrictions would allow for the transport of hardwood firewood and ash debris within the quarantined area but not outside of it.

Geir Friisoe, director of the Department of Agriculture’s plant protection division, explained why the quarantine may need to be expanded.

“Based on the locations of the EAB finds in St. Louis County, we now feel it is necessary to include part of Carlton County in the quarantine. This quarantine will help serve in the best interest of our natural environment and commerce,” he said.

Emerald ash borers were first discovered on Duluth’s Park Point in October 2015. In September of this year, a second infestation was found near Hartley Park in Duluth.

The insects were discovered in Superior's North End in August 2013, resulting in Douglas County being placed under quarantine by Wisconsin officials.

For more information about the proposed quarantine for parts of Carlton County, visit mda.state.mn.us/eab. Comments can be sent by email to kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us or by mail to Kimberly Thielen Cremers, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, 625 Robert St. N., St. Paul, MN 55155.