It’s time for a little friendly holiday competition

What?

Businesses are encouraged to enter the annual lighting contest sponsored by the Cloquet Area Chamber of Commerce, and everyone is invited to participate (and compete for a trophy) in the Santa’s Home for the Holidays parade.

About 20 businesses participated in the lighting display contest last year.

There were a variety of lighted displays, creative scenes and garland around town.

“The amount of lights don't necessarily matter,” said the Chamber’s Alyson Leno. “We just look to see who has the most character/unique displays and overall has fun with the lighting.”

Leno went on to say that the Chamber encourages businesses to have the displays to help pull people out and hopefully make Cloquet be a fun destination for families to visit during the season.

Businesses are asked to call 218-879-1551 or email the chamber at chamber@cloquet.com by Friday, Nov. 25, to sign up for the lighting contest. The judging will be done by chamber staff sometime between Nov. 29 and- Dec. 1. The winners will be announced on WKLK-FM during the Santa’s Home for the Holidays parade Dec. 3.

There are prizes for the top three winners and all businesses are allowed to compete yearly. First place wins free base Chamber membership dues, second wins a $100 gift card and third receives a $50 gift card. All three businesses will be featured in the Chamber newsletter.

“So bring your A-Game!” said Leno.

Another opportunity to compete is the Santa’s Home for the Holidays parade Saturday, Dec. 3. Line up begins at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 5 p.m. There is an opportunity to win in two categories: “Best Lit” and “Most Creative.” Each winner receives a trophy.

Call 218-879-1551 or email chamber@cloquet.com to register for the parade.

Leno is very excited about the new fireworks display slated to light up the skies over Cloquet immediately after the parade at 5:45.

“Everyone can stay in their parade seats to watch the fireworks because they will be shot off from Veterans Park,” Leno said. “We want to provide fun and exciting details to the events which will brighten spirits and simply bring joy this holiday season.”

The events hosted over the weekend are funded by local businesses as well as community member donations.

People can visit santashomefortheholidays.com to see a complete list of the sponsors who help keep the events alive. Look in the Pine Journal next week for more news and a complete schedule of events during the Santa’s Home for the Holidays weekend.

With major expenses, especially the added fireworks this year, the Santa’s Home for the Holidays Committee is still looking for donations to help cover costs. If anyone is interested, they would appreciate your community support with checks payable to: Santa’s Home for the Holidays Celebration – 225 Sunnyside Dr., Cloquet MN 55720.

The chili cook off was canceled for this year because not enough people signed up.