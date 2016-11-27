With Lemon Tree closing, a local tradition comes to an end

After 38 years the Lemon Tree Liquor and Gas convenience store will close the doors for good at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

It’s more than just a business to many Cloquet residents. For close to three decades, every morning a group of retired men referred to as the “coffee crew” sit in a corner in the other half of the store. They animatedly tell stories and chat with each other and whoever is working at the time. Snippets of multiple conversations fly around the room.

“My regular dues are $1,500,” someone says.

“Noo,” another male voice answered.

“Put your money where your mouth is,” someone said loudly in another conversation.

Lemon Tree owner Leigh Singpiel began working at the store in 1989 as a college freshman.

The coffee crew has about 15 members who ebb and flow in what Leigh refers to as “first shift” and “second shift.”

Butch Newby was one of the original “coffee crew” members about 30 years ago.

“The Newby office would call down here looking for Butch,” said Leigh with a smile. “We were Newby West and they were Newby East.”

Jerry Winterquist hangs the flag in the morning when he comes in for the first shift while other members of the crew puts the coffee on and unlock the bathroom doors.

It’s just another day at the Lemon Tree Liquor and Gas, a mainstay in the community since 1978 when the small business was incorporated by Dick Brenner and Bob Pollard.

The town grew up around the small store that is set slightly off of the beaten path (Highway 33) near Wal-Mart.

Of course there was no Wal-Mart then and the road was only paved to the house next door to the Lemon Tree, the rest was still dirt.

Where the Wendy’s now stands was the Demenge home. Down the road from the Lemon Tree there were only two homes and the Newby Law Office.

Leigh’s original plan was to be a stay-at-home mom, which did happen for a few years.

Her husband, Curt Singpiel, was 17 years old when he began working at the store. His dream was to own the Lemon Tree some day.

Leigh was dating an employee when Curt offered her a job at the store. The couple started dating a few years later.

In 1999 Curt’s dream to own the business started to come true when he became Pollard’s partner. Curt realized his dream in 2007 when Pollard retired from the business, leaving Curt as owner.

But the new Super One Liquor store opened in Pine Tree Plaza the same year, taking away a chunk of business that would begin the downward slide leading to the eventual demise of the little business.

The family’s dream was shattered the following year when Curt was diagnosed with cancer and died after the couple had been together 17 years.

“We had owned it about a year,” Leigh said sadly.

Leigh, a stay-at-home mom of three young children at the time, had to take a crash course in managing the business. She had been doing payroll and accounts receivable already.

“This isn't what I thought I was going to do,” said Leigh.

An employee, Kim Cool, came to her house to help Leigh learn how to do the bookwork and use the computer.

“He helped me big time,” Leigh said.

General manager Jim Lavamaki helped the newly widowed mom by working in the afternoon to allow her to still spend time with her children when they got home from school.

The “coffee crew” helped support her in her hours of need as she came back to work the business.

“When my husband passed, the coffee crew kept me coming down here every day,” said Leigh somberly.

The Lemon Tree is about more than a brick and mortar building to many people.

“It's the people, all of our customers and that's going to make me cry,” Leigh said, her eyes tearing. “There is a lot of family here. I mean, Harry Berg, I camp with him in the summer. They’re family to my kids.

Then there were the regular customers.

“One of my regular customers, his wife passed the year before,” said Leigh. “He was always here in the morning to give me my hug. It's the things like that that made me want to come to work.”

Meanwhile the hits kept coming. A Kwik Trip gas station opened in Scanlon in 2014, which took away more business from the struggling little store. Then another Kwik Trip opened on North Cloquet Road and Highway 33, and yet another one popped up on Washington Avenue more recently, putting the final nail in the coffin for the small town struggling business.

“When we bought in we didn't know that there was going to be a gas station where the funeral home is,” Leigh said. “The writing's on the wall that it’s really not viable any more.”

What she is really going to miss is the people, customers, employees and, of course, the coffee crew.

Several members of the crew from both shifts assembled early Tuesday morning as the store closure nears.

Bob Pollard, one of the original owners of the Lemon Tree, is now a member of the coffee crew.

“We would say he came in and worked but that would be a lie,” Harry Berg wisecracked. “He came in at 7 a.m. and left at 9 a.m.,” another quickly said. “He sat all of the time,” another member added as Pollard sat good naturedly listening to all of the laughter.

“I can't get rid of you guys,” Pollard fired back.

When asked why they chose to meet at the Lemon Tree, Dick Lawson replied because the coffee was free, causing more laughter and side comments. They went on to say that they decided to start paying after Pollard left because they like Leigh.

Although no topic is off limits, the men started out discussing how tough they were, debating how each one was at hunting and debating their investments, according to Pollard.

“Now they talk about how their investments went south and their medical updates,” Pollard said while several guys murmured in agreement.

“Quite a few of the guys that used to come down here have passed away,” Pollard said.

The men were quiet for a moment, then Ron Anderson piped up, “And we’re next!”

The men agreed they enjoyed being members of the “coffee crew” and being able to socialize every morning. Other perks for the guys is seeing the same old faces, a lot of good memories and the lies that are told in the cozy convenience store corner among friends.

“It was great,” said Berg. “I didn't have to stay home with the wife!”

When asked what they thought of the Lemon Tree closing, there was a moment of somber silence as several of them looked down.

“I don't like it,” Lawson said emphatically.

They are still trying to figure out where they will meet in the future.

“I have it figured out, we’ll meet at Leigh's house,” said Ron Anderson enthusiastically. “We can put a satellite dish outside the garage, put the coffee pot on from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and everyone throw 50 cents into the pot. Then we can help get the kids off to school!”

The bittersweet meeting ended Tuesday with quiet murmurs of “We will miss Leigh, big time,” with agreements of “That’s for sure,” and “Yep.”

Leigh watched them go.

“We’ve had a lot of fun … for 27 years this place has supported me,” Leigh said with a sad smile. “Thanks everyone for all of the business and thanks for the memories.”