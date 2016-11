Carl is a 4- to 6-year-old handsome and charming guy who arrived at FOA as a stray full of fleas and matted fur. He is now feeling much better and happy to be safe and warm. He’s searching for a forever home where he won't be put outside to fend for himself again. He does well with other cats and children of all ages. For more information about Carl or if you have questions, call Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655 or visit foaonline.org.