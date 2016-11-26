The Salvation Army is here to help, and here to stay

“Despite any rumours that people make here, we have no plans of going anywhere or moving,” Westerberg said of the offices and thrift store at 316 Carlton Avenue in Cloquet. “We may remodel the building, make some changes, but we are not going anywhere. There has been a lot of transition in our store and I think that has kind of fed into [the rumors].”

He noted the Salvation Army has a long history in Cloquet. The current site was donated by World War II veteran Lloyd Anderson, who had a great encounter with the Salvation Army while in Europe. Upon his death, Anderson left the land and building to the Salvation Army in support of the great work they were doing in the community.

“We have a building here that is rent free,” Westerberg said. “Other than light and heat, we basically have no cost. We are greatly well supported by the community and there is a great need for Salvation Army here. We are not going anywhere.”

According to its website, Salvation Army has been serving people in need in Minnesota for more than 125 years. They provide basic needs assistance, housing, youth services, rehabilitation, disaster relief, counseling and more. The Cloquet office and Northern Division is part of The Salvation Army International organization, which is dedicated to serving in Christ's name without discrimination.

Two years ago the local Salvation Army moved from a corps to service extension department, which meant it carried out all the traditional services but switched from a corps office to a service extension office in Cloquet.

“Whether you need help or want to make a difference for others, let us be your starting point,” said Westerberg.

The Salvation Army is also a Christian church with a mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. They follow the guidelines of the church and take care of people in need.

“We believe our faith calls us to roll up our sleeves and get to work — to meet the material and emotional needs of a person before we can minister to them spiritually,” Westerberg said.

Last year the Salvation Army offered various programs that led to a successful Christmas celebration for a number of families and children in Carlton County. The Salvation Army fed more than 820 families through its food shelf throughout Cloquet and Carlton County last year. By the numbers, that added up to 1,948 people, including 657 children below the age of 18 and 129 people aged 65 or older.

“When I was first hired, my boss told me, ‘The thing you are going to learn about Cloquet is that it is the most generous community; you are going to be overwhelmed with support,’” Westerberg said. “That has been evident here as the number of people continuing to come in donating to our food shelves or donating at the bell ringing at Wal-Mart and Super One stores. We have already received 500 pounds of food donations on our shelves this year.”

Again this year the Salvation Army will offer two different Christmas programs for families and individuals who are struggling financially.

The Adopt-A-Child program is for children 17 and younger. Local residents and businesses “adopt” a family and buy suggested presents which they bring to the Salvation Army to distribute to the families. Besides giving presents to kids, the Salvation Army also provides the families with a gift card valued between $30 and $60 dollars depending on the family size, for a Christmas meal.

The Christmas Basket program is for adults, especially those above the age of 65 and retired, who receive a Christmas basket or a gift card for a Christmas meal.

“We will also be giving out hats, mittens, blankets and winter coats this Christmas season to help with emergency cases during this season,” added Westerberg.

Not only does the Salvation Army provide food for those in need, it also provides rehabilitation for those who need it. The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Centers and Harbor Lights programs provide spiritual, social and emotional assistance for men and women who have lost their ability to cope with their problems.

“This year we had to handle a sexual trafficking issue, a person who was tired of the activities and wanted out of this practice,” Westerberg said. “We provided help.”

These programs offer residential housing, work, and group and individual therapy.

However, the Salvation Army is a last resort organization.

“People in need should first apply to Carlton County assistance,” Westerberg explained. “If denied, they will apply to Lakes and Pines. Then, if that doesn't work out, they can come to the Salvation Army for help.

“We have programs that help everybody, no matter their need,” he added. “Last year I bought boots for someone who did not have any, which helped him get back to work. We also bought tools for a students who was going to college to study mechanics. This is how we help people to better their lives.”

Westerberg said the Salvation Army works hand in hand with the people who go to them. They do not just provide for the need that brought the person there, but rather they sit and work with them through the process, look at their budget, educate them on how to spend their money, to help avoid such circumstances in the future.

“We just got a partnership with the University of Minnesota for a cooking class for people because we transitioned our food shelf from a lot of the processed, easy-to-cook food to more healthy produce,” Westerberg said. “We are working with the University to come up with cooking classes and cookbooks. This is to help people eat healthy, because there is a belief out there that to eat healthy is expensive.”

Westerberg wanted to express thanks to the people of Cloquet and Carlton County for the support they have given.

“Whether financial support, volunteer hours or just stopping by with encouraging words, I would like the community to know that we are here for this community for whatever needs — a prayer request or guidance, my office is open for that. We can help every body who needs the help, and if we fail, we can find someone or an organization that can help.”

Anyone who wants to be a volunteer bell ringer over the holidays is encouraged to call Vicky at 218-269-2238.