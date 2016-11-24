‘Just For Fun’ youth hockey program debut postponed

The JFHL, a program for young male and female athletes, ages 12-15 years old, was set for its first face-off at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center’s (EDHC) Seitz Arena. But, unfortunately, as of 3 pm Sunday, there were no registrations and the event’s organizers decided to postpone the start of the league pending further study.

“Right now, we’re at a loss to understand why we didn’t have any interest in the JFHL”, commented EDHC president Jerry DeMeo. “We thought it would be a great opportunity for kids who wanted to play hockey without all of the rigors associated with a competitive program but, apparently, we were wrong.”

DeMeo said he thought maybe they started too late or did a poor job with promotion or simply underestimated the market. Whatever the cause, they plan to regroup and try again with a later start date.

“We still believe in this opportunity for kids”, he said, “and we want to give it every chance to become a reality.”

The new JFHL launch date is set for Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The season was also shortened from 15 weeks to eight weeks, with a commensurate change in fees. The EDHC will also enhance its distribution of information through social media and direct contact with those who may have potential interest.

Additional information, including updated registration forms, may be found on line at www.essentiaduluthheritagecenter.com.