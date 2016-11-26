Senior Legal Line

Signed, Bill

Dear Bill,

Minnesota, like many other states, has a legal doctrine codified in the law called "statute of frauds." This will be a problem for you getting the sales proceeds of the house Part of that law reads as follows:

“No estate or interest in lands, other than leases for a term not exceeding one year, nor any trust or power over or concerning lands, or in any manner relating thereto, shall hereafter be created, granted, assigned, surrendered, or declared, unless by act or operation of law, or by deed or conveyance in writing, subscribed by the parties creating, granting, assigning, surrendering, or declaring the same, or by their lawful agent thereunto authorized by writing.” Minnesota Statutes Section 513.04.

This means that either your divorce decree has to say that you get part of the sales proceeds or that you and your wife have a written agreement that you get part of the sales proceeds. If it's not in writing, you are out of luck. The divorce decree is "by operation of law" and a deed or a written contract is a "writing." Other laws such as inheritance statutes can also work to transfer real estate even if there is no Will or other writing, because the intestate succession laws are "by operation of law."

Your case does not fit within these exceptions. The statute of frauds attempts to quell disputes about real estate by mandating that any interest in real estate be in writing. Verbal agreements concerning real estate are difficult, if not impossible, to enforce. Based on the facts that you told me, I don't think you have a legal way to make your wife pay you any amount from the proceeds of the house sale. Of course you can approach her and see if she will honor that agreement on a moral basis, but you are at her mercy legally as to whether or not she's going to do anything based on your verbal agreement.

Similar problems happen when people give their home to their children without reserving any interest in their home, such as a life estate, and later are told to move or are even evicted by the children. A verbal agreement that the parents can live in the home for the rest of their lives is very hard, if not impossible, to enforce. Parents should protect themselves and have the agreement to live there for the rest of their lives in writing.

Problems can also happen when the spouse holding title of the home solely in his/her name dies. Upon the title owner's death, the surviving spouse is stuck with no immediate ownership interest. The surviving spouse will most likely have to probate the deceased spouse's estate to get the title into the surviving spouse's name. This can be avoided by having some form of survivorship (e.g. joint tenancy, life estate) or by having beneficiaries named on the home title (e.g. transfer on death deed).

Other real estate situations that need to be in writing include easements, leases for a term of more than a year (ideally all leases should be in writing), contracts for deed, and any other deed or interest in real estate.

I'm sorry I can't give you better news. I've seen many examples of people relying on verbal agreements or assumed agreements there were never put in writing. I've never seen such real estate agreements enforced — mainly due to the statute of frauds. If you have, or are negotiating, a real estate interest, you must put it in writing in the proper form. Then, record that form at the county recorder's office.