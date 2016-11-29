Record $20.1 million donated on Give to the Max Day 2016

“We are amazed each year by Minnesotans’ generous support of our nonprofits and schools,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. “Give to the Max Day shows us what can happen when we come together and collectively support our communities, and we know that generosity shines all year as people donate money and give their volunteer time to their favorite causes.”

Organizations from small to large benefitted from the support of donors who were celebrating Minnesota’s giving holiday:

In all, more than 75 organizations won at least $1,000 in Give to the Max Day prizes thanks in part to the generous support of the Bush Foundation. Top winners included $10,000 Super-Sized Golden Tickets for Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Elementary School and The Dakota Foundation for Jazz Education. Additionally, $10,000 went to the organizations on top of four Leaderboards, including Second Harvest Heartland, Nathan Hale PTA, Church of St. Joseph/Red Wing, and Augsburg College.

The annual giving day wasn’t without its challenges, as a technical issue caused GiveMN.org to switch to a scaled-back website for part of the day. In order to ensure donations would continue to be processed during this time, this backup site was designed to restrict usage of certain tools and features for donors and nonprofits.

After all GiveMN.org features came back online in the afternoon, Minnesota Community Foundation generously added $50,000 in prizes to honor nonprofits’ hard work and the generosity of donors well into the evening. These additional prizes played a crucial role in helping to inspire giving up through the last seconds of the day.