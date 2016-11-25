Wetterling killer sentenced to 20 years in prison

Officials set up extra courtrooms for spectators as an overflow crowd of family, media and others arrived. After victim impact statements from Wetterling’s family and friends, along with a brief statement from Heinrich himself, Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim sentenced him to 20 years in federal prison on a child-pornography charge, as planned in a plea agreement.

Heinrich, 53, of Annandale confessed in court to abducting, sexually assaulting and fatally shooting Jacob on Oct. 22, 1989.

~ St. Paul Pioneer Press