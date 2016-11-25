Christmas volunteers needed

The dinner is free and open to the public, and paid for by local businesses, individual donations and Zion Lutheran Church, but it takes volunteers to make it all happen, said longtime organizer Dave Johnson.

“Donations from businesses are coming in nicely, but we need helpers as always,” Johnson said. “We never turn anyone away.”

People are asked to call the Zion Church office at 218-879-4647 to volunteer or to find out more about the Christmas Day dinner, which will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 25 and last “until everyone wants to go home,” Johnson said. The church also provides take-out meals and deliveries, to those who can’t get out. They will also help with transportation to and from the church.

There will be entertainment at the dinner, along with door prizes (including a beautiful handmade quilt from the Zion quilters), olive oil from Palestine and a Pine Journal subscription, plus fruit and candy bags for 250-plus.

Johnson estimated the church and volunteers serve close to 500 people total, between the social hall dinner, deliveries and take-out.

This is the 23rd out of 25 years worth of Christmas dinners at Zion. Johnson said the dinner has cancelled twice: one year when Johnson had heart surgery and the other because of really bad weather.