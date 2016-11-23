Trees for Troops set for Dec. 3-4 at Chub Lake Tree Farm

“As Christmas tree farmers, this seems like the ‘natural’ charity for us to choose,” said Bev and James Whorton, owners.

Chub Lake Tree Farm, located at 1867 East Chub Lake Road in rural Carlton, will be assisted in the Trees for Troops efforts by volunteer members of the local National Guard unit, Crazy Troop 1-94 CAV. These local troops are very helpful to the Whortons in that they not only mingle with the customers, answering their questions, sharing their overseas experiences and helping with customers’ trees, they also become quite involved with tagging the trees and loading them on the FedEx trailer. FedEx has scheduled Monday, Dec. 5, as pickup day for trees collected at Chub Lake Tree Farm.

This is the 12th year of the program and the tree farm’s ninth year of hosting a collection site for trees donated by them as well as other northern Minnesota tree growers, retailers, organizations and customers. The trees collected this year at Whortons’ farm will be delivered to MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, Fla.

“The success of this event is not possible without financial help from our customers, organizations, retailers, other tree farmers, and the general public,” added Bev Whorton. “We hope you will join us in saying Thank You and Merry Christmas to those who do so much for us each and every day.”

Want to help but can’t make it? Contact Chub Lake Tree Farm at 218-384-4549. Or visit www.chublaketreefarm.com or find Chub Lake Tree Farm on Facebook for more information.