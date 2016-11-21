Carlton County offices to close
All Carlton County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
This includes County Courthouse offices, County Transportation Department, Human Services, Public Health, Motor Vehicle License Bureau, Veterans Service Office, and the University of Minnesota Extension Service/Carlton County.
The Highway 210 Transfer Station will be closed Nov. 24 and open Nov. 25.
For more information, call the Carlton County Human Resources Department at 218-384-9140.