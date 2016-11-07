Cloquet man dies from gunshot wound while hunting
A Cloquet man who was deer hunting was found dead of a gunshot wound Monday morning, Nov. 7.
According to a press release from Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake, dispatch received a call at 10:18 a.m. reporting a 73-year-old Cloquet man had been found deceased in his deer stand in Red Clover Township, Carlton County, from a gunshot wound.
The incident is still under investigation, and the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Cromwell Fire/Ambulance, Carlton County deputies and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officers responded to the scene.