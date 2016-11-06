Drug court adopts a slow and steady approach

Her partner and the father of her children worked six days a week, which left him exhausted. They took methamphetamine on the seventh day, to keep him awake so they could have family time. They would stay awake the whole day and he would take a nap the next day and head to work.

But for Metcalf, it was more than just something to keep her awake.

“I had got something that made me feel faster, stronger and better,” she said in an interview with the Pine Journal last week. “Meth would let me go without eating for at least two days, which helped me lose weight. [I saw it as] a win-win situation for me.”

In the beginning, she would only take it a couple days at a time. But then she started smoking it.

“It consumed my body, it felt like it completely took over my body that I would not resist it,” Metcalf explained. “I wanted more.”

DRUG COURT

Carlton County Drug Court is a court program that specializes in problem-solving that targets “high risk, high need” clients who suffer from addiction to heroin and other drugs, explained Treatment Court Coordinator Jared Hendler.

The program is operated through Minnesota's Sixth Judicial District in partnership with the Carlton County Attorney's Office, District Public Defenders, Arrowhead Regional Corrections, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and regional treatment centers. Carlton County Drug Court is one of 50 drug court programs currently operating in Minnesota.

“It seeks to increase public safety, enhance judicial efficiency and create positive change for families and the community by providing culturally-appropriate services in a collaborative manner in order to assist participants in obtaining and maintaining sobriety,” Hendler explained.

DRUG ADDICTION

The first time Metcalf was arrested and went to treatment in 2005, she lost everything: her house of eight years and her family, because everyone was angry with her. She had nowhere to go.

After treatment for 47 days, she stayed sober for six and half years. Until 2012.

Her father and grandfather died. In the same year, her mother got into a horrible accident — it is a miracle that she is alive today, Metcalf said — and her best friend also committed suicide, she painfully added.

“The day my mother got in an accident, in May 2012, I relapsed,” she said. “In August, a few days after my father died, I got arrested for possession of methamphetamine.”

With all the charges she had racked up over the years, Metcalf had no clue what was going to happen to her. In a period of six months, she had three felony charges, and was in and out of treatment and court rooms.

“Every time I got out of jail I would get right back into drug use, with the same lifestyle, and the same friends,” she said.

Her probation officer was so mad that he did not want anything to do with her. He put her back to jail for 30 days.

Although the court had referred her to Carlton County Drug Court several times, they kept rejecting her because of her criminal history.

DRUG COURT

The five-phase drug court program runs for 14 months if there are no relapses.

According to the Carlton County Drug Court policy manual, these phases include the following:

Phase 1 (60 days) — 20 continuous days of clean time, drug testing, one home visit, court every other week and housing in place or temporary plan;

Phase 2 (90 days) — 40 days clean time, drug test twice a week, seeking employment or attending school, one visit of probation and home;

Phase 3 (120 days) — 90 days clean time, relapse prevention plan in place and updated, probation contact regularly, random drug testing and maintain employment or attend school;

Phase 4 (150 days) — clean time continuous days to advance to next phase, court monthly, random drug testing;

Phase 5 graduation — report to drug court twice a year as directed, report to alumni meetings as directed, provide drug testing screens as directed and maintain sobriety.

DRUG ADDICTION

In December 2014, Metcalf was arrested in Duluth on charges of third-degree possession and selling methamphetamine. The same day she was arrested, her daughter was being transported to the hospital for a suicide attempt.

Although her probation officer said he’d send her to jail if he could, she was released on house arrest for six months.

“Those six months were the hardest months of my life,” she said. “My daughter refused to come home. I was battling with my family, who were suing for full custody of my daughter. I had checked-in my son for treatment, who also battles addiction.”

She spent six months all alone for the first time, reality finally hit and she knew something had to change.

“I started thinking why I keep relapsing, why I keep doing this to my family,” she said. “So the day I was going to court in Duluth for my December felony charges of possession and selling meth, my attorney told me we were going to try drug court one last time. He advised her that it didn’t look good.

“I was so hurt because at this point I was ready for treatment, tired of all this addiction issue. It had taken a lot from me,” she said. “So I went back to the treatment center. One of the counselors worked with drug court, so I went in her office and cried. I told her I was exhausted with this life.”

In May 2015, Metcalf met drug court probation officer Thomas Proulx and signed up for drug court.

“From that day, Thomas Proulx has been my cheerleader, my best friend,” Metcalf said. “He has helped me do what I couldn't figure out on my own.”

DRUG ADDICTION MEETS DRUG COURT

Since it began just over two years ago, Carlton County Drug Court has successfully graduated only five participants. The drug court has had a total of 38 clients since it started. Today it has 26 clients: four are women.

Metcalf went through the five phases of drug court treatment procedure in 16 months.

It’s not easy.

“When you look at these phases as a normal person it is really easy, but it is not easy to complete them,” she said. “It is really hard for us addicts.”

Most of the participants relapse, which keeps drawing them back.

“This explains our few graduates,” Proulx said. “We have a client who joined us at the beginning of the drug court, but because he has been relapsing on Phase 1, it took him a year to get to Phase 2. He has not been able to graduate and is still struggling to complete his phases.”

Until the participant successfully completes all of the phases as indicated, he or she will not graduate.

Compared to the traditional courts where a probation officer is assigned to monitor as many as 100 offenders, many of them suffering from drug addiction, the average number of drug court participants is 28.

People on probation with addiction issues may end up back in the courts for violation of probation terms like breaking the law again, failing a drug test or not showing up for appointments. Once they violate probation, they often are sentenced to jail.

“Putting these drug addicts to prisons and jails is not the best way to control drug abuse or use in our community,” said Derek Randall, commander of investigations and administration at the Cloquet Police Department. “They will get out and start using again.”

Supervision is more intense through drug court, and drug testing on a random basis more frequent. These help monitor the client's activities.

“Instead of criminalizing drug use and sentencing the victims to jail, we keep their records clean by avoiding them from being imprisoned and treating them instead,” Proulx said.

As their probations officer, Proulx attends graduations and other functions. Sometimes he ends up sitting with a client in hospitals at 3 a.m. when they are having a drug overdose relapse.

“If you want to make changes, you cannot do that from the office, you have to be with them every step of the way, develop trust so that they can talk to you about their challenges and understand how best you can help them overcome the addiction,” Proulx emphasized. “Some people started using drugs at the age of 10 or 13 years, all their life they have used drugs and they do not have any other way to live besides with drugs. Such people have to find meaning in living. We find that meaning and purpose for them. We encourage them to fix their relationships with family — children, wives, husbands, boyfriends and girlfriends — try to fix those broken relationships. Once their families start supporting them, they find that reason to live. We also help them find housing and jobs.”

When someone has a felony on his or her record, it is hard to get a job or housing. Proulx explained how one drug court participant with a full-time job could not find a house to rent until the drug court officials vouched for him.

“This is what happens when our participants have a felony record, but we help them get through the stigma, work with people in society (including churches), write recommendations for them. Just to help them get back their lives.”

The drug court in Carlton County has hopes of expanding, which would mean increasing the staff. Currently Proulx is the only probation officer for drug court.

Proulx and Hendler both feel the drug court has done a great job in treating and guiding a number of drug addicts back on their feet.

“It depend on what you define as success.” Proulx said. “To us, success is keeping people alive. There's a participant who has been sober for six months since he started drug court, we are keeping him alive. That is success.”

Hendler agreed.

“People are not using dirty needles, which has helped reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C,” he said. “We’ve reduced crime rates as many people are being treated, reduced felonies and we’re changing people's opinions on addicts. That is success!”