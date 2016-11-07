Carlton County offices to close
All Carlton County offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
This includes County Courthouse offices, County Transportation Department, Human Services, Public Health, Motor Vehicle License Bureau, Veterans Service Office, and the University of Minnesota Extension Service/Carlton County. The Highway 210 Transfer Station will remain open Nov. 11.
For questions, contact the Carlton County Human Resources office at 218-384-9140.