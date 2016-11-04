A local board made up of representatives from Carlton County Board of Commissioners, United Way, Catholic church and local ministerium, FDL Reservation, Salvation Army, Tri-Community Food Shelf, and Carlton County Public Health and Human Services will determine how the funds are distributed among food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and /or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

The deadline for the completed application is Nov. 17. Call the United Way of Carlton County at 218-879-8404 for more information.