Beware of bears

Peterson said the bear appears to have a den near Carlton Avenue West, adding that since the bears are nearing hibernation they are looking for lots of food so they can fatten up for the winter.

“The bears will go after bird feeders and garbage, so take those inside at night and the bears will go elsewhere.” Peterson said. “They’re just like us — they’ll head where there’s food and drink.”

According to a Department of Natural Resources brochure, “Learning to Live with Bears,” people can take the following additional steps to minimize bear problems:

Reduce garbage odors; rinse food cans and wrappers before disposal

Compost vegetable scraps

Keep meat scraps in freezer until garbage pickup day

Wash garbage cans regularly

Remove bird feeders in the spring or remove food at night over the summer

Keep pet food inside

Keep barbecue grills and picnic tables clean.

In early October, Cloquet resident Randy Longseth had a black bear wander into his yard on the 500 block of Avenue D. Longseth said the bear hung around for about an hour, enjoying the bird food. Longseth added that the bear seemed to have no fear of humans.

If a bear comes in your yard, the DNR has the following recommendations:

Don’t panic, don’t shoot and don’t approach it

Learn to tolerate bears

Most bears fear people and will leave when they see you; if a bear woofs, snaps its jaws, slaps the ground or brush or bluff charges, then YOU ARE TOO CLOSE

Back away slowly

Go inside and wait for the bear to leave.

If a bear is treed, people should leave it alone and leave the area, and remove any dogs from the area.