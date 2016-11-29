Operation Round Up gives more than $46,000 to community programs
Through the assistance of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up Trust Board recently approved $46,479 in contributions to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 44 grant applications and distributed funds to 36 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $1.7 million has been distributed to nearly 1,400 community-based projects and programs.
Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling Lake Country Power at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the Trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The trust board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
MOST RECENT RECIPIENTS
Orr Thanksgiving Dinner
Ely Area Veterans Memorial
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Lakeside Community Clubhouse
Itasca Community Connect
Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program
Performance Team Fundraising Committee
North Country RIDE
Victory Christian Academy Robotic Club
Kootasca Community Action
Messiah Lutheran Church
Good Samaritan Outreach
Tower Women’s Civic Improvement Club
Tri-Community Food Shelf
Iron Range Historical Society
Precious Paws Humane Society
Floodwood Services and Training
Bethany Lutheran Quilters
Minnesota Iron Rangers
Area Clothing Depot
Range Respite
Grand Village Family Council
Bethlehem Quilters
Longville Community Park Board
Jacobson Community Foundation
ElderCircle Adult Day Service
Mesabi Family YMCA
Itasca County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue
New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center
Faith in Action for Cass County
Project READ Program
Care Partners
ElderCircle
Ely Winter Festival
Ely Area Food Shelf
Ely Community Health Center
Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. It provides financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The most members contribute in a one-year period is less than $12.
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop. The next application deadline is Nov. 15.