The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 44 grant applications and distributed funds to 36 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $1.7 million has been distributed to nearly 1,400 community-based projects and programs.

Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling Lake Country Power at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.

All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the Trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The trust board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.

MOST RECENT RECIPIENTS

Orr Thanksgiving Dinner

Ely Area Veterans Memorial

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Lakeside Community Clubhouse

Itasca Community Connect

Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program

Performance Team Fundraising Committee

North Country RIDE

Victory Christian Academy Robotic Club

Kootasca Community Action

Messiah Lutheran Church

Good Samaritan Outreach

Tower Women’s Civic Improvement Club

Tri-Community Food Shelf

Iron Range Historical Society

Precious Paws Humane Society

Floodwood Services and Training

Bethany Lutheran Quilters

Minnesota Iron Rangers

Area Clothing Depot

Range Respite

Grand Village Family Council

Bethlehem Quilters

Longville Community Park Board

Jacobson Community Foundation

ElderCircle Adult Day Service

Mesabi Family YMCA

Itasca County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center

Faith in Action for Cass County

Project READ Program

Care Partners

ElderCircle

Ely Winter Festival

Ely Area Food Shelf

Ely Community Health Center

Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. It provides financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The most members contribute in a one-year period is less than $12.

Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop. The next application deadline is Nov. 15.