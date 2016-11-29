Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Operation Round Up gives more than $46,000 to community programs

    Posted Today at 11:32 a.m.

    Through the assistance of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up Trust Board recently approved $46,479 in contributions to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.

    The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 44 grant applications and distributed funds to 36 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $1.7 million has been distributed to nearly 1,400 community-based projects and programs.

    Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up program by calling Lake Country Power at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.

    All funds generated through Operation Round Up are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the Trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The trust board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.

    MOST RECENT RECIPIENTS

    • Orr Thanksgiving Dinner

    • Ely Area Veterans Memorial

    • Community Thanksgiving Dinner

    • Lakeside Community Clubhouse

    • Itasca Community Connect

    • Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program

    • Performance Team Fundraising Committee

    • North Country RIDE

    • Victory Christian Academy Robotic Club

    • Kootasca Community Action

    • Messiah Lutheran Church

    • Good Samaritan Outreach

    • Tower Women’s Civic Improvement Club

    • Tri-Community Food Shelf

    • Iron Range Historical Society

    • Precious Paws Humane Society

    • Floodwood Services and Training

    • Bethany Lutheran Quilters

    • Minnesota Iron Rangers

    • Area Clothing Depot

    • Range Respite

    • Grand Village Family Council

    • Bethlehem Quilters

    • Longville Community Park Board

    • Jacobson Community Foundation

    • ElderCircle Adult Day Service

    • Mesabi Family YMCA

    • Itasca County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

    • New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center

    • Faith in Action for Cass County

    • Project READ Program

    • Care Partners

    • ElderCircle

    • Ely Winter Festival

    • Ely Area Food Shelf

    • Ely Community Health Center  

    Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives. It provides financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The most members contribute in a one-year period is less than $12.

    Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop. The next application deadline is Nov. 15.

    Explore related topics:Newsoperation round up
    Advertisement
    randomness