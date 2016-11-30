CHS announces Business Student of the Month

McGinn, a senior at CHS, is an ambitious, kind and focused young woman who is very involved in her school and community and truly committed to her education. Beyond her high achieving academics, she is involved in varsity soccer, skiing, golf, fall musical, yell-leader, Link Crew leader, student council, yearbook, Junior Rotarian and senior executive board. She also volunteers her time at the Crookston Food Shelf. One of McGinn’s teachers said, “Holly stands out as one of the rare students that will come in outside of class time to clarify her learning. More than once on staff in-service days!”

McGinn is the daughter of Michelle Turk and Mike McGinn.

A senior student chosen as “Business Student of the Month” will also be eligible for the Stowell Family Scholarship to be awarded in May.