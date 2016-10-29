“Immunization benefits are twofold, they help us protect ourselves, and they help us protect others,” Prabhu said. “Getting your flu shot not only benefits you, it benefits the entire community in which you live.”

Prabhu is referring to “herd immunity” which basically means that the more people who get immunized, the fewer get sick. We’ve seen how effective this philosophy is with the eradication of other diseases such as smallpox and polio.

“The flu shot is one of the most effective ways to improve population health. And it’s especially important that kids get immunized, since they are a catalyst for the spread of flu,” Prabhu added.

This year, FluMist, which was popular with kids, will not be offered, based on the Centers for Disease Control’s determination that it is not effective. Prabhu said it’s still important to make sure kids are immunized.

“The immediate moment when a shot is given may be temporarily painful, but we have to remember why we get the shot. The benefits outweigh the discomfort,” he added.

Essentia Certified Child Life Specialists recommend parents use distraction methods and “comfort positions” to ease the sting of shots in kids. Comfort positions can be hugging your child chest to chest, chest to back, or in a side-seated position — all ways to have the child feel embraced and secure – while receiving an immunization.

“You can also distract your child with a ‘find it’ book, and bring along a favorite blanket or toy,” said JoHannah Orman, certified child life specialist. “Above all, be honest with your child and tell them why this is important for them to do.”

The flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, including healthy people and people with chronic medical conditions. Options exist for people with severe egg allergies and a high dose flu shot is available and recommended for those 65 and over.

It is recommended patients wear short-sleeved or sleeveless clothing when coming in for their shot. The cost of the flu shot is covered by Medicare Part B, Medicaid and most private insurance companies.