Esko history class gets political before election

Once there, he spoke to mostly current students plus one of his own former students, Barb Zimney, in the high school auditorium.

The meeting was the brainchild of teacher Charlie Farrow’s honors American government class, with senior Arianna Murto taking the lead with help from Taylor Brownie.

Murto was probably born with a gene for politics, as she is the granddaughter of Patty Murto, former Carlton County Commissioner, local DFL Party activist and regular guest on Harry’s Gang (CAT-7), probably the only political talk show in Carlton County.

The younger Murto said she goes to many of the Carlton County DFL meetings with her grandmother, and has listened to the debates between Rep. Nolan and Republican Stewart Mills, who was narrowly defeated by Nolan two years ago.

But Arianna didn’t rely on her grandmother to pull strings to get Nolan to Esko. Rather she emailed a Nolan aide whom she met at a fundraiser, and they worked out a time and day, much to the delight of Farrow, who was beaming when the Congressman arrived. Arianna said she also emailed Mills’ campaign, but never heard anything back.

Although the visit was originally set up for Farrow’s class, they decided to hold it in the auditorium so other Esko students could attend. Nearly 50 students came to hear and question Nolan during the final class period Monday.

The Congressman began by talking about education, but with a decidedly political slant.

“A good education is about making people think, and think in a critical way,” he said. “A lot of people think that’s not a good thing, especially in the authoritarian wing of the body politic who want people to paint by numbers or just get in line, because they’re easier to manage that way. I’d rather people think critically and ask questions, especially of authority.”

He talked about a painting of the signers of the Declaration of Independence that he especially likes, and summarized a famous Thomas Jefferson quote about how laws and institutions must change as the human mind becomes more enlightened and new discoveries and truths are made before pointing out that the U.S. Constitution was written as an “organic” document, one that could change with the times.

“[The Constitution] wasn’t absolute or unchangeable, that’s why it’s been amended so many times and progress occurred,” he told the history students gathered there, giving as examples the ending of slavery, the fight for women’s right to vote, and most recently, the right for people to marry whoever they like, regardless of sex. “The protection and inclusiveness of that document keeps growing and changing. It reflects America at its best: it’s inclusive, open to change.”

He challenged the students to keep their minds open, and to not be the last to realize “the earth isn’t flat” before warning that 99 percent of scientists believe climate change is real and a possible threat to the survival of the human species.

“I believe the science is right,” Nolan said. “[Climate change is] one of the great issues of our time, and it doesn’t get much play.”

There was time for several students to question the veteran politician, who was first elected to Congress in the 1970s — before taking 32 years off to teach and go into private business — and most recently in 2015. They asked him for his thoughts on federal versus state power (he thinks the office of the president, especially, has grown too powerful over the years), Cuba (he wants to normalize relations, particularly in the area of cancer vaccines) and what he or the House of Representatives could do to make college more affordable for today’s students.

Nolan said he supports a free four-year education at a public university or trade school for all American students, adding that the country needs to shift its priorities.

“To compete globally, it’s important for you and the nation to have an educated, enlightened workforce,” he said, describing how he feels his generation should be grateful for their own affordable education and strive to offer the same thing to the younger people, like the Esko students gathered there or his own grandchildren in college. “We can do it, and we should do it and we must do it,” he added.

Of course, with no opponent there and a limited time to speak, it really was The Rick Nolan Show in Esko Monday, but that was OK with the students and faculty gathered there.

A number of students stayed after the final bell rang to ask more questions — What will he do/has he done for Indian Country was one that garnered a long response — pose for photos or simply chat and shake hands.

Arianna Murto also stayed, watching, mostly in the background.

When asked, the 18-year-old said she will likely vote for Nolan when she casts her ballot for the first time ever on Nov. 8.

“I agree with him more than Stewart Mills,” she said. “I like how he approaches things and his views.”

But when asked about the presidential election, she just shook her head.

“I think it’s gotten a little crazy,” she said.

Farrow agreed.

“Especially from the perspective of young people,” the history teacher added. “It’s embarrassing. There’s no decorum, no civility.”