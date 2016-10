Magnum arrived to FOA as a stray and, due to feline immunodeficiency virus, will have to be an indoor kitty. He is super sweet and very affectionate! He is a laid back and lazy boy and you will most likely find him napping. He would do well with children of all ages, but is unsure of dogs. For more information or questions, visit foaonline.org or call Friends of animals at 218-879-1655.