Black Bear to observe Native American Heritage Month

The month-long observance will honor Native American history and educate the broader public about the proud heritage of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The activities will begin with an opening ceremony and invocation at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the hotel lobby. The event is open to the public.

“We are very excited about the upcoming month and what we are going to showcase to the public to broaden their awareness of our great Native American heritage,” said Mullen.

Black Bear’s observance will include live beading, moccasin, birch bark, earring and porcupine quill demonstrations from 4-8 p.m. every Saturday. The Cedar Creek Drum Group and Dancers will perform at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays as well.

Native American heritage displays will be featured focusing on the tribe’s traditional ways. They will include a wigwam display, racing display, jingle dress and medicine vest display, maple syrup display and a birch bark canoe display. A photo exhibit will also be featured all month long as well as many Native American artifacts from the Fond du Lac Cultural Center and Museum.

“Fond du Lac tribal members are proud of their culture and would like to take this month of November, Native American Heritage Month, to showcase our arts, culture and participation in the progress of our nation,’ said Jeff Savage, museum historian and Fond du Lac tribal member.

A centerpiece of the historical artifacts will be a rare World War II Code Talker United States Congressional gold medal recently awarded to the family of Fond du Lac tribal member Lex Porter, U.S. Army veteran.

“Fond du Lac tribal members are proud citizens and have participated in all branches of the armed services for this country,” Savage said.

Native American arts and crafts will be available for purchase from 1-7 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Some of the items include traditional Ojibwe dolls, dream catchers, earrings, throw blankets, arrowheads and other edged stone tools, wool blankets and more.

All activities will take place in the hotel lobby and admission is free.

Black Bear’s Native American Heritage Month observance will also include a Native American buffet from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesdays for $15.99. Dishes include slow-roasted carved bison prime rib, venison medallions with woodland mushrooms, roasted turkey with hazelnut and cranberry stuffing, fresh salmon with maple glaze, roasted duck with chokecherry glaze, pan-fried walleye, braised rabbit with juniper berry jus lie’ and cedar tips, hominy soup with braised pork belly, grilled corn on the cob and fire roasted squash medley, traditional wild rice, and acorn flour and honey cakes.

Visit www.blackbearcasinoresort.com for complete details.