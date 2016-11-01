Learn about 4-H at information event

Have you ever wondered what 4-H is? 4-H is learning new skills, developing leadership, increasing community involvement and having fun! If you would like to know more about 4-H, the Carlton County 4-H staff and youth are hosting “Learn About 4-H Night” from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Carlton County Extension Office, 317 Chestnut Ave., Carlton. 4-H youth and staff will be available to handout 4-H information, explain 4-H projects, and answer questions about their 4-H experiences.