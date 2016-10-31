Cloquet HRA wins the affordable housing lottery

The new building will be constructed next to the existing Aspen Arms apartment building on 14th Street in Cloquet and will include 35 rental units. Plans include six one-bedroom units, 26 with two bedrooms and three units with three bedrooms. Seven of the units will have supportive contracts for people with an illness or mental health issues.

“I knew about this two weeks ago and couldn't tell anyone,” an excited Debra Shaff, executive director of the Cloquet/Carlton HRA, said on Tuesday.

The project has been in the works for some time.

After a 2014 housing study showed a lack of affordable housing options in Cloquet and Scanlon, a team of seven people was put together to create a vision to bring housing to the area, according to Shaff.

Commonwealth Inc. from Wisconsin was selected as the developer for the White Pine project earlier this year.

“Typically projects are not funded the first time around,” Shaff said, adding that she really believed in the White Pine Apartment project.

According to Shaff, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency received 71 applications vying for a piece of the money. Twelve projects received funding and three of them were from northern Minnesota, including Cloquet.

The other Northland projects included a 20-unit apartment building by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa at a cost of nearly $6 million and a 100-unit apartment building in Hibbing at a cost of about $10.1 million.

Another low-income housing project at the current Cloquet Middle School submitted by Sherman Associates was not funded. The future of that project is uncertain, said Cloquet Schools Superintendent Ken Scarbrough, who hadn’t gotten any official communication from the Sherman Associates as the Pine Journal went to press Wednesday.

For the HRA, however, the news was good and staff are ready to make the project a reality.

“We hope to break ground in April of 2017 and start taking applications in November,” Shaff said.