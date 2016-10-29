New art exhibit at museum

The new exhibit includes 19 original paintings by the late Katharine Dahlman from Cromwell. The paintings and numerous photographs which accompany this exhibit were loaned to the historical society by Jennie K. Hanson, Katharine Dahlman's daughter and a regular Pine Journal columnist, and will be on view through New Year's. Enjoy the outdoor landscapes painted by Katharine Dahlman, whose specialty was birch trees. Regular admission to the handicapped accessible museum is $2 for adults, $1 for children under 12, and free admission for children under 5 and CCHS members.