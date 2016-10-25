Club News - Noon Kiwanis

Bilden Camps works as executive director of United Way of Carlton County.

Her year-long term as president commenced Oct. 1. She was inducted by Joe Hesch who is the Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis clubs in the local district which includes northeastern Minnesota as well as Superior, Wis.

Kiwanis International has dedicated itself to the betterment of children worldwide and to be of service to the needs seen in the local community. Kiwanis is also a place where members of a locale can meet others, sit together in a blaze of friendship, share a meal — and visit with their fellow citizens and talk about the news of the day.