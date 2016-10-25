Search
    Club News - Noon Kiwanis

    By For the Pine Journal Today at 11:08 a.m.
    Ali Bilden Camps (third from left), the newly-inaugurated president of the Cloquet Noon Kiwanis, poses with newly-affirmed Kiwanis board member Jeremy Graham; member Brian Haluptzok; three-term past president and immediate past president Kara Ketola; member Barry Bergquist; and Joe Hesch, current Lt. Governor of northeast Minnesota. Contributed Photo

    Ali Bilden Camps was inaugurated last month as the president-inductee of the Noon Kiwanis Club, which meets every Thursday at Trapper Pete’s Restaurant in Scanlan.

    Bilden Camps works as executive director of United Way of Carlton County.

    Her year-long term as president commenced Oct. 1. She was inducted by Joe Hesch who is the Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis clubs in the local district which includes northeastern Minnesota as well as Superior, Wis.

    Kiwanis International has dedicated itself to the betterment of children worldwide and to be of service to the needs seen in the local community. Kiwanis is also a place where members of a locale can meet others, sit together in a blaze of friendship, share a meal — and visit with their fellow citizens and talk about the news of the day.

