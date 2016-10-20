Minnesotans register to vote in record-breaking numbers

The record number includes new registrations and updates to existing registrations, Simon said in a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Tuesday was the last day for Minnesotans to pre-register to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Voters who did not pre-register may still register at their regular polling place on Election Day.

Minnesotans who are already registered to vote can confirm their voter registration information is up to date at www.mnvotes.org.