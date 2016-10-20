Those who care for addicted family or friends need care too

Deb Mallery (MSW, LGSW, LADC) will present on “Taking Care of the Caretaker” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in the Auditorium (Room 195). Mallery said the purpose of the presentation is to ensure that the individual (caretaker) is not forgetting about his or her own physical, mental and emotional needs when they have a loved one who needs chemical dependency or alcoholism help.

The caretaker information session is part of an ongoing effort to education the community about issues surrounding the problems of drug abuse in Carlton County being coordinated by the Carlton County Drug Abuse Task Force. The group plans to continue presenting on different topics relating to the epidemic of drug abuse that is affecting Carlton County and the entire country at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at FDLTCC.