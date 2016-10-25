REACH names Parish new program coordinator

Parish collaborated in starting a nonprofit called Youth Thrive, located in Minneapolis, Minn., where she was the learning community director, and focused on developing youth-adult partnerships since 2005. She developed curricula and trained youth workers (known as “scholars”), educators and youth advocates in a three-state region on the “Being the Change” program that builds youth and adult partnerships through the study of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, leadership opportunities and service-learning action projects.

The newly created program coordinator position will oversee the development and implementation of the youth mentoring program, which matches adult or peer volunteer mentors with youth in a one-to-one relationship, ensuring program quality and performance related to recruiting, screening, training, matching, monitoring and closing the relationship with the mentor and child, and communicating with the mentor, parent/guardian and child throughout the relationship.

Parish’s impressive educational background includes a master’s degree in youth development leadership from the University of Minnesota, a master’s in social studies coursework in education from St. Catherine University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in social studies with a minor is psychology from St. Catherine University, and a bachelor’s studies in dance therapy and psychology from Barat College of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, Ill.

“The addition of a program coordinator position further strengthens our ability to meet the needs of our mentors, mentees and their families,” said Dakota Koski, executive director of the REACH Mentoring Program. “Anne’s experience, education and passion for youth work will greatly benefit REACH and those in the Carlton County community.

A grant from the Northland Foundation enabled REACH to create this position. The United Way of Carlton County also played a large role in making this possible through a grant to assistance in offsetting the expenses of increasing the number of clients in the program.

Parish and her husband live in Duluth.