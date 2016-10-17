Club News - Cloquet VFW

Lil LaVoy, Alma Ojala, Kathy Randall, Sue Chasse and Clarice Ferguson attended the VFW Fall Conference in early September. District 8 had its quarterly meeting in Gilbert, Minn., on Oct. 2. LaVoy, Ojala, Chasse, Linda Erickson and I attended. LaVoy is treasurer for District 8, Ojala is secretary, and I am the senior vice president.

Our local Auxiliary hosted a BBQ rib dinner and country story on Sept. 23. We served approximately 100 meals and the store was very successful.

Psychic/medium Brenda Hammon will be at the Post Oct. 21-22 for private readings and a group event at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. Cost is $25. For private readings, call Cindy at 218-590-4653. Slots are filling quickly.

“M and M” - Membership Matters! We are still waiting to enroll our first mail Auxiliary member. For every veteran, there are approximately 11 family members eligible for participation in the Auxiliary. For current members, 2016-17 dues are due. Please consider a life membership as those fees will go up in January 2017.

The Cloquet VFW Auxiliary meets at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Cloquet VFW Post 3979, located at 210 Arch St., Cloquet. All new members are welcome.