Free hands-only CPR class teaches easy life-saving skills

About 15 people ranging in age from about 12 up to senior citizen signed up for a free hands-only CPR class last Wednesday evening, the first of several planned classes through the Cloquet Area Fire District (CAFD). The class was taught by CAFD educator Sarah Buhs and Castrenze Fricano,a second-year medical student at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth and a part-time emergency responder at CAFD.

Hands-only CPR is being taught for cardiac arrest victims instead of traditional combination hands and breathing CPR because it has been found to be just as effective and easier to remember.

Hands-only CPR is to be used only in the event of a cardiac arrest, explained Fricano. Cardiac arrest victims have enough oxygen in their bloodstream because only the heart has stopped, unlike a drowning victim or a child. Plus, cardiac victims need immediate CPR to get the heart beating as soon as possible so it's important that the first people to get there feel comfortable performing CPR.

Many people may think twice about giving traditional CPR to a stranger, according to Fricano, but more are willing to help with hands-only.

The participants listened intently and asked questions after watching a short video explaining how to perform hands-only CPR.

After the video Fricano and Buhs handed out dummies to the class to practice on. If the person used enough pressure when performing CPR on the dummy, it would make a clicking noise. Several of the people were concerned they did not have the strength or had arthritis and were not able to make the sound. The instructors told them that anything they did could only help. Ditto the concerned residents who were worried about breaking a rib or if the victim had a pacemaker.

“The person is already dead, so you can't hurt them, you can only help,” Fricano said. “Something is better than nothing.”

The trainers explained that when a bystander first sees a victim they suspect may be suffering cardiac arrest, they should shake them and see if they are responsive. If there is no response, they should immediately have a bystander call 911. If they are alone they should call first, then begin hands-only CPR. Fricano instructed the students to push in time to the disco song “Stayin Alive.”

If a cardiac arrest happens out in the woods during hunting season and there is no cell service, the instructors recommend running and getting help and getting the ambulance on the way before beginning CPR.

Buhs also demonstrated how to use a portable defibrillator, which is found in many schools and gyms. She showed how simple they are to work and that instructions are included.

“You just pull it off of the wall and when you turn it on, it tells you exactly what to do,” Buhs said. “It tells you call 911, it tells you how to put the pads on, it tells you when to start CPR, and tells you if you need to shock the person.”

The machine can tell by the heart rhythm if a person does not need to be shocked and will not shock them.

Most people who experience cardiac arrest at home, work or in a public location die because they don't receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene, according to the American Heart Association website. As a bystander, don't be afraid. Your actions can only help.

Science shows that heart attack victims who receive early CPR and defibrillation have a better chance of surviving. As well, according to a report from the AHA, bystander CPR is performed in only 45.9 percent of bystander-witnessed cardiac arrests.

“If you can only do hands-only CPR, you will still be making a difference,” Fricano said.