Humane society moving to new digs

The new building has more than double the footage of the current location, going from 5,000 to 12,000 square feet.

The FOA executive director was excited about the possibilities the extra space offers for the animals.

She rattled off ideas as she walked through each area: “We can use this for the front, there are enough rooms to separate the sick animals from the healthy over here, and look! We can have a laundry room with a countertop and room to fold laundry and everything!” she said.

The second floor had more small office-size rooms, each with a window. These will make it perfect for cat rooms, Haglund declared enthusiastically.

“Of course when Dr. Angela Urban (Arrowhead Lane Pet Clinic in Moose Lake) saw this room, she said this is the new surgery area,” Haglin said in a large upstairs room. “We could easily have an exam area, a surgery area and even a big conference room.”

FOA board members had contacted area veterinarians to see if there was a possibility to work towards a cooperative schedule for services. This is still in the works.

Currently the FOA receives discounted services such as spays and neuters with Crow-Goebel Veterinary Clinic twice a week, according to Haglin. However, if veterinarians are on vacation, or if the clinic is experiencing high volume needs, the FOA time can be limited. When that happens, the animals in FOA can be forced to spend additional days in the shelter because they have to stay there until they’re spayed or neutered. That increases the cost per animal and causes extended shelter time for an animal that could otherwise be adopted.

Haglin sees a few possibilities for two large unfinished rooms upstairs also. “It could be used for a huge meet-and-greet room with astro turf in it,” Haglin mused. “Or they could be used as a play area for the dogs to socialize or maybe a room to teach puppy training classes.”

Tails, a medium short-haired stray, came with Haglin for a little exercise away from the shelter. He excitedly sniffed around the floors in the room and paused to peek through a window before exploring the next room.

“We are asking the [Carlton] County Commissioners to consider a levy that would tax every non-commercial parcel $20 year,” Haglin said. “It would sustain us so we could move forward with confidence financially.”

Before any work could begin at the new building, the Cloquet Planning Commission needed to pass a conditional use permit for a humane society to operate in the light industry district between downtown and the railroad tracks.

The Planning Commission met Tuesday night to address any concerns during a public hearing at Cloquet City Hall.

Haglin answered questions and concerns, including one about noise from the train stressing out the animals.

Haglin had read about the train noise concern in a Letter to the Editor in last week’s Pine Journal. She said she then found a decibel reader and waited inside the new building until a train went by and it read at 90 decibels. Outside it read 95. She also brought it inside the current shelter in the back where the dogs are kenneled and it read 110 decibels, mostly due to barking dogs, highway traffic and such.

Haglin noted that she had been told the original owners of the building — it was previously the Carlton County Health and Human Services building — had insulated well to deal with the nearby trains that go by about 11 times a day.

The commissioners seemed satisfied with her findings on the noise levels and moved on to concerns about the existing business next to the new building.

A few of the commissioners were curious how the shelter currently deals with the animal feces after cleaning kennels.

Haglin answered that they clean the kennels and put the feces into bags and throw them into the dumpster, which the garbage trucks then empty.

“We would do anything to be good neighbors,” Haglin said emphatically.

They agreed to set the dumpster on the far side of the lot from their only near neighbor.

Commissioner Sanders asked if there have been many complaints about dogs barking at the current location.

Al Cottingham replied that he is not aware of any in the last four years that he has held his position as Cloquet Planning and Zoning administrator.

FOA board member Bob Atkins explained to the commissioners that they had talked to the existing neighboring business owner before buying the property to see if he had any concerns they should address in advance.

They discovered the owner is deathly afraid of dogs.

Therefore, plans for the outside kennels include filling in part of the current parking lot behind the building and adding a brick retaining wall between the new shelter and the business next door, so the owner will not be able to easily see the dogs enjoying the outdoors.

About 10 people showed up to support FOA during the meeting and nobody spoke against the new shelter location.

Planning Commission Chair Uriah Wilkinson said FOA met the criteria and the board unanimously approved the conditional use permit.

“I wish people would understand that this is a county identity, not a city,” Jim Nelson said. “The whole county has to be on board to make this work.”

Haglin estimated there is about $50,000 budgeted for the remodel so far. They have not received an estimate on how much the total project will cost. They have also not sold their current location in front of the Cloquet Wal-Mart store.

“I don't know if this is our forever home. Maybe it's a stepping stone, I don’t know,” Haglin said.