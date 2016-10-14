Gala all about the giving, and the dancing

Miss Cloquet’s Anja Maijala helped escort Wilderness players from table to table so guests could see the tasty desserts like the black forest cherry cake, dark chocolate kahlua truffle cake and a strawberry ribbon layer cheese cake up close as auctioneer Renee Birman encouraged bidders.

Bids for the delectable desserts went up to $850 for two of the six and the grand total raised was $5,150.

The live auction raised $4,300 and the dueling piano comedians also helped raise another estimated $1,400 by having a team of men pitted against a team of women to go into the audience to see who could get more cash donated. The women easily won.

Dueces Wild! Dueling Piano entertained guests after dinner. The duo kept the crowd entertained as they played instruments, told jokes and encouraged crowd participation among much laughter and clapping.

Unsuspecting audience members were called onto the stage, most of them went along good naturedly.

After the singing was done the men-versus-women contest wound up the night with racing from table to table trying to get the most donations amid much laughing.

“The money will go to Sunnyside Health Care Center and the hospital (those decisions are made at a later date) for capital items that are not budgeted for,” said Foundation Director Judy Poss. She added that the total amount will not be calculated until next week but estimated about $52,000 or $69,200 combined cash and gifts in kind.

Some of the items purchased from past gala fundraisers include crash carts for the Emergency Department and Med-Surg, mattress tops for Sunnyside Health Care Center and iPads for Sunnyside Health Care Center. The iPads were purchased for the seniors so they can keep in contact with families easier and be connected to the outside world.