An annual event that originally began as a resource day for the homeless, OCC now offers even more services to families, singles, seniors and people with disabilities who are interested in receiving assistance within Carlton County.

The one-day event — which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Cloquet National Guard Armory — offers various health screenings, free flu shots, a hot lunch and help with all the resources a person might need to get back on his or her feet, from fuel assistance to veterans services to financial counseling to legal aid to a warm winter coat and boots.

The biggest part of the day is simply making it easier for people to learn about and connect with services that already exist.

“A lot of times people get overwhelmed with paperwork, or maybe they’re just too busy to find out what’s out there,” OCC Co-coordinator Laura Palombi said.

Those who attend can use the free childcare while they’re there and hopefully go away with a new support system. People don’t have to be homeless to come either, it’s for anyone who could use a little help.

“People don’t have to bring anything, no proof of income or whatever, just bring themselves,” Palombi said.

Thanks to partnerships between the Children and Family Services Collaborative with the College of Pharmacy in Duluth, students from the University of Minnesota-Duluth Medical School as well as nursing students from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, OCC will offer a range of health services as well.

According to Palombi, the following healthcare services will be available at little or no charge:

Free blood sugar testing

Free blood pressure

Free cholesterol levels

Free bone density screenings

Flu shots (will be charged through insurance if available)

The difference between stability and struggle isn’t always very big, Palombi pointed out.

“All it takes is one event — the death of a family member, a fire, illness, or maybe they lose their job — and people who were stable are all of a sudden struggling,” she said. “It’s so nice to work at this event because you can actually do something about it.

“We know that people need the resources we have available here.”

*******************************

Get Connected

Operation Community Connect will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Cloquet National Guard Armory. People who are homeless, near-homeless or struggling are invited to come to the free event for healthcare screenings and to tap into a variety of community resources to help people.