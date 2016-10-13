Pet of the Week: Alaska

Alaska arrived Aug. 1 as a stray puppy, full of fleas and worms, and showed signs of aggression towards other dogs and by guarding food. An FOA veterinary assistant took him home for socializing. He has been doing amazingly well! He definitely still needs work, but she said he hasn’t been showing any signs of aggression towards other dogs while at her boarding facility. However, he does still have a very dominant personality. Alaska is now ready for a new home with a patient owner and a doggy friend to teach him some manners. If you are interested in meeting him, you can contact Christina at Friends of Animals at 218-879-1655 or Mutty Trails 218-879-2689.