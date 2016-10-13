In fact, some of them just drive right through the intersection like they always have, blithely unaware of the changes or the giant red stop signs.

“I think everyone is busy looking at Kwik Trip and saying, ‘Holy man, that went up fast,” cracked Commissioner Tom Proulx.

The intersection of Holmes Drive (aka Eighth Street or ‘the frontage road’) and Washington Avenue in Cloquet was already a high traffic area before the new Kwik Trip convenience store began construction.

“It’s good we had lag time between when the signs went up and Kwik Trip opens,” Tardy said.

When Commissioner Dick Brenner asked if the county had considered using the stop signs with flashing lights around them, Tardy said he had mentioned that to the city, but those stop signs aren’t cheap, at $1,700 each. The county did add “stop bars” to the roadway, he noted, adding that things are improving but he would like to monitor the intersection for the next few days.

Cloquet police have been monitoring the intersection as well and writing some tickets for traffic violations.

“We have been spending time there and making stops for those who are going through the sign,” Police Chief Steve Stracek said. “I think it will take some time for folks to get accustomed to it. There have been warning signs and advisories posted for some time.”

Cloquet Planning and Zoning Administrator Al Cottingham said safety concerns were part of many conversations about the new Kwik Trip coming to town over the last several months. He said the stop signs on Washington (there were always stop signs on Holmes) were added “because of the possible traffic safety concerns raised by residents and some City Council members.”