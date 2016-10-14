Pre-registration voter deadline is Oct. 18

Eligible Minnesotans can register to vote online at mnvotes.org until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18, or return a paper voter registration application to their local elections office by 5 p.m. the same day. Voters who do not pre-register may register at their polling place on Election Day.

“I encourage all eligible Minnesotans to pre-register to vote, which will help reduce lines at voting sites on Election Day and save local governments money,” Simon said. “The voter registration process in Minnesota is easier and more convenient than ever before, and that’s in large part because eligible Minnesotans can register to vote from the comfort of their own home by going online to mnvotes.org. Minnesotans who don’t pre-register can still register at their polling place on Election Day.”

Minnesotans who are already registered to vote can confirm that their voter registration information is up to date at mnvotes.org.