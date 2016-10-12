CCHS to present Yetka, Hanson voting program

The Carlton County Historical Society welcomes Frank Yetka, Rolf Hanson and Norman Hanson Jr. who will present a program about their fathers' election campaigns and the importance of voting at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at its museum in Cloquet.

Both their fathers, Lawrence Yetka and Norman Hanson Sr., served as elected officials representing Carlton County. Yetka from Cloquet was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives from 1951 to 1961, and Hanson from Cromwell served as Minnesota State Senator from 1954 to 1972. Find out more about these two influential and well known public figures from their sons' personal perspective. What were their campaigns like? How did they get people out to vote? What were their elections like for the family? How important is voting? See memorabilia about their campaigns and their voting pins on view in the museum's "Power of Pins" exhibit. Practice voting in the museum's post World War II voting booth.

After the program, refreshments will be served. Regular admission is $2 for adults, $1 for children under 12, and free admission for children under 5 and Carlton County Historical Society members. The museum is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 218-879-1938.