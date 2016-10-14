No clowning around

On that note, however, he did say that it would be unwise for local residents to jump on the clown craze.

“I think it’s important for folks to understand that based on the current level of public fear related to these acts, it’s probably not the best idea to engage in these activities,” he wrote in response to the Pine Journal. “As a community, I’m sure everyone would agree how important it is to act respectfully and responsibly.”

Depending on the circumstances, criminal charges could be a possibility for anyone who decides it might be funny to try to threaten people while dressed as a clown, ranging from disorderly conduct to threats of violence and concealing identity, he explained.