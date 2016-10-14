No clowning around
In the same newsletter, Chief Stracek said the police department took several calls from concerned citizens and the school district regarding the “creepy clown” trend occurring around the world. The craze — which involves people dressing up in scary clown costumes and scaring unsuspecting members of the public — has received widespread attention. Stracek said they have had a few reported sightings but have not had any reported criminal conduct.
On that note, however, he did say that it would be unwise for local residents to jump on the clown craze.
“I think it’s important for folks to understand that based on the current level of public fear related to these acts, it’s probably not the best idea to engage in these activities,” he wrote in response to the Pine Journal. “As a community, I’m sure everyone would agree how important it is to act respectfully and responsibly.”
Depending on the circumstances, criminal charges could be a possibility for anyone who decides it might be funny to try to threaten people while dressed as a clown, ranging from disorderly conduct to threats of violence and concealing identity, he explained.