Pilot makes emergency landing next to Cloquet airport

A private airplane made an emergency landing in a field near the Cloquet Airport on Sept. 30, according to Cloquet Police Chief Steve Stracek, who wrote about the incident in his weekly newsletter last week. A 69-year-old unnamed pilot traveling from the Iron Range apparently lost his engine about two miles from the airport, but was was able to glide the plane to a field across from the airport where he “landed, bounced and could not stop before striking the ditch embankment,” Stracek told the Pine Journal. The request for help was heard over the radio by a DNR Pilot who then relayed the information to the Carlton County dispatch center. No injuries were reported.